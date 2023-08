Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

It's a slow start to the day with US futures also not hinting at much, keeping flattish at the moment. The bond market continues to be the spot to watch but unless Treasury yields are threatening a firmer breakout, we might not get much action yet in Europe today.