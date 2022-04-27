Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

The more cautious mood here comes amid the backdrop of a sharp plunge in US equities yesterday, even if US futures are finding some light relief for the time being. The whole gas 'blackmail' by Russia is also not helping with the general economic mood, adding to declining consumer sentiment in both Germany and France to start the new day.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.7% currently. It is but a little reprieve and one that possibly could turn later on in the day, as we saw with trading yesterday.