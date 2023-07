Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

French stocks were the laggard yesterday amid a slump in luxury stocks but are hoping to recover some poise today. Tech shares are leading the way, as seen with Nasdaq futures being up 0.7% and S&P 500 futures up 0.3% currently. Meanwhile, Dow futures are flat. For European equities, the ECB is a key risk event to watch but if they deliver as expected, is likely to be a supportive factor in my view.