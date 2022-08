Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

The Nord Stream pipeline news isn't providing much help to the regional outlook as gas prices continue to surge in Europe. The softer mood in US futures also isn't helping, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.5% on the day currently. In FX, the dollar is steady with EUR/USD slipping to the lows for the day and closing in on parity at the moment.