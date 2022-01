Eurostoxx -1.3%

Germany DAX -1.6%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

In part, the losses here are playing catch up to the declines in Wall Street yesterday - which came after the European close. But at the same time, the overall market mood is also rather dour post-Fed. S&P 500 futures are down 1.0%, Nasdaq futures down 1.2%, and Dow futures down 0.8% so that underscore the current sentiment.