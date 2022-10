Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Higher bond yields continue to be a bane for stocks in the past few sessions and the open in Europe today is no different. 10-year Treasury yields are up nearly 4 bps to 4.167% and that is keeping equities pressured. S&P 500 futures are down 18 points, or 0.5%, currently as well.