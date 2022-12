Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

This reflects the latest drop as mentioned here as stocks start to go a bit on the defensive as market players continue to digest the post-Fed narrative. The three major central bank decisions coming up in Europe today are key risk events to watch, so that will add to some of tension and perhaps volatility in the hours ahead.