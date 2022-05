Eurostoxx +1.6%

Germany DAX +2.3%

France CAC 40 +2.0%

UK FTSE +1.6%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

The jump owes much to the rip in US stocks after the FOMC meeting, where Fed chair Powell ruled out the potential for 75 bps rate hikes at least in the subsequent meeting. The narrative then was leaning towards peak hawkishness by the Fed and that helped to see equities rally.

The mood is slightly tempered by a slight drop in US futures today though, with S&P 500 futures down 0.3% currently.