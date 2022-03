Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.3%

The market mood is looking rather flat and tepid for the most part with Treasury yields also not hinting at much so far today. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, and Dow futures down 0.1% currently.

Russia-Ukraine developments are still the key driver of sentiment so we'll see if there are any further news to work with later in the day or in the coming days at least.