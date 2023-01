Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

If there's one thing, it is that European stocks have proven to be quite resilient as of late as the optimism builds. Softer inflation and a better-than-expected winter period has certainly helped with the outlook, as some quarters of the market are even starting to consider ECB rate cuts later in the year.