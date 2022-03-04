Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.4%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

That follows the already poor showing from yesterday, with Europe exposed to risks of a prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine for the most part. The contagion risks are what investors are likely most afraid of considering the circumstances and that is hurting Europe more than elsewhere at the moment.

But the market mood itself today isn't too optimistic outside of FX, US futures are also down about 0.3% and 10-year Treasury yields are down 3.5 bps to 1.809% currently.