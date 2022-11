Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

The optimism after the softer US CPI data yesterday is still flowing through the veins of the market and the mood is also helped by news that China is starting to pivot from its zero-Covid policy. S&P 500 futures are up 23 points, or 0.6%, and that is keeping risk trades in a better spot as we get into European morning trade now.