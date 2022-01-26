Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

That's a modest showing as the risk mood keeps in a better spot amid the countdown to the FOMC meeting later. Elsewhere, US futures are also holding slightly more positive for the time being.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.2% currently.

In FX, the dollar remains little changed for the most part with the loonie being arguably the only notable mover as it is up 0.3% against the greenback. USD/CAD is down to 1.2590 from around 1.2605 earlier as oil prices are holding up after yesterday's advance. The 100-hour moving average for the pair stands at 1.2575.