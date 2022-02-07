Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Again, this owes somewhat to a catch up to the gains in US stocks last Friday. The overall market mood today is one that reflects more cautious optimism if anything else. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures flat.

The mood is helped slightly as bond yields are taking a bit of a breather after last week's surge higher. 10-year Treasury yields are down 2.9 bps to 1.903% currently.