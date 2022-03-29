Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +1.2%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +1.1%

Europe is taking some inspiration from the optimistic tone in Wall Street yesterday. The overall risk mood is also more positive on the balance of things, with S&P 500 futures keeping up by 0.2% currently. Stocks are continuing to breathe in some calm despite higher bond yields with sentiment looking to turn improve even further.

The S&P 500 is on the verge of testing its February highs coming into today so that will be a spot to watch later.