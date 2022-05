Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.3%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

S&P 500 futures are also keeping higher so far, up 0.9% at the moment. Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures are up 1.4% as equities sentiment is seen picking up a little after yesterday's awful showing. It's still early in the day though so I wouldn't rule out a potential turnaround in the risk mood later on or later this week, if anything else.