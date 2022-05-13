Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

The optimistic mood carries over from the late bounce in US equities yesterday, with US futures also pointing higher for the time being. S&P 500 futures are up 0.7%, Nasdaq futures up 1.2%, and Dow futures up 0.6% on the day currently.

It is providing a better risk backdrop for markets in general with the dollar and yen on the backfoot in the major currencies space. That said, they are but bit part moves against the dollar after a string of gains so it isn't technically significant so far.