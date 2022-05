Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

This comes alongside the more positive mood in US futures as well. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8%, and Dow futures up 0.4% on the day currently. Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping weaker across the board as bond yields push higher in what is more reflective of risk optimism to start European morning trade.