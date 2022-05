Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.7%

UK FTSE +1.1%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

That's a decent start as European equities look to salvage what has been a rather testing week. Buyers had the upper hand early on before giving that all back in the past two sessions. The same can't be said for US stocks though, which are headed for a seventh straight weekly decline barring a miracle performance today.

US futures are up slightly at least, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.6%.