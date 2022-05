Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

The optimistic mood from last week is carrying over, with positive developments from China i.e. easing of lockdown restrictions also helping. That said, inflation readings in Europe this week will be a focus point and while it may not distract from the equities bounce, it is worth noting that price pressures are still not letting up whatsoever in May.