Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

There is some light optimism as we get things going in European morning trade. That despite the economic headwinds presented this week on inflation and through data from France and Germany. But for now, value stocks are finding a footing with bond yields also ticking higher on the week.

US futures are also pointing to a positive showing for now, with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.5%.