Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

After the late rally in Wall Street yesterday, equities sentiment is faring better in the new day with US futures also pointing higher so far. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% and that is feeding to a calmer tone across major currencies, though the yen is still holding its ground after the advance yesterday.

The calmer tone in the bond market is also helping somewhat, though European yields are slipping a little further after yesterday's big tumble. 10-year German bund yields are down 2 bps to 1.40%.