Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Those are modest gains for European indices as they come alongside a better mood in US futures too. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.5% currently.

As much as there are positive tones early on, it is good to be reminded that the early optimism yesterday was very much fleeting. A lack of key catalysts will make it tougher for investors to really get a grip on the moves while deciphering that in the meantime.