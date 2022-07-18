Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

The positive tones are carrying over from the end of last week, as markets breathed some relief in anticipating that the Fed will not have the appetite to push for a 100 bps rate hike next week. US futures are also keeping higher to start the day with S&P 500 futures now up by 22 points, or 0.6%.

As mentioned earlier, we might get a more straightforward risk positive session considering that there is little else to work with on the agenda.