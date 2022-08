Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +1.0%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

After a bit more of a tentative start to the day, equities are turning more positive now with S&P 500 futures seen up 17 points, or 0.4%, on the day. This is keeping commodity currencies more buoyed as we start the session with AUD/USD up 0.6% to 0.6950 - pushing past its 100-hour moving average at 0.6940. Meanwhile, USD/CAD is down by 0.3% to fresh lows of the day at 1.2896.