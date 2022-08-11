Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

For equities, it's all about the supposed appearance of slowing inflation and weaker economic conditions which brings us closer to the Fed pivot. Or at least that is what markets are choosing to believe right now. We're going to have to run it all back again in a month's time with another set of the same economic releases before the FOMC meeting.

Elsewhere, US futures are holding higher as well with S&P 500 futures up 16 points, or 0.4%, on the day.