Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

This comes after the sudden spike in stock futures during the past hour here. I don't see any major headlines driving the move but it would seem like it could relate to some positioning flows ahead of Jackson Hole tomorrow. The move did come in the early hours of Europe during the handover from Asia, so it's tough to really get a grasp on that in full. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are now up 38 points, or 0.9%, on the day.