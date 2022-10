Eurostoxx +1.8%

Germany DAX +1.7%

France CAC 40 +1.7%

UK FTSE +1.4%

Spain IBEX +1.6%

This extends the mood from yesterday as European stocks are catching up to the surging gains and turnaround in Wall Street yesterday. There is also an air of optimism so far today, which is helping with overall risk sentiment. S&P 500 futures are up 21 points, or 0.6%, at the moment. Some thoughts from earlier here.