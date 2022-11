Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +1.1%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

A solid start to proceedings, with US futures also holding higher and Treasury yields on the retreat. S&P 500 futures are up 31 points, or 0.8%, while 10-year Treasury yields are down 9 bps to 3.988%. This is all pinning the dollar lower as we get things going on the session.