Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

The gains match the slightly more positive note seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 19 points, or 0.5%, at the moment. There is a slight hint of optimism in broader market sentiment for now, with 10-year Treasury yields also slipping by 1 bps to 3.684% - at the lows for the day.