Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

The gains continue to pile on for European stocks, with a softer-than-expected French inflation report helping with the mood after yesterday's soft German figures. Overall risk sentiment is also holding up on the day with S&P 500 futures seen up 12 points, or 0.3%, currently.