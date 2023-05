Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Equities were largely more sluggish last week but are seen trying to brush that off to start the new week. US futures are also holding higher, with S&P 500 futures now up 14 points, or 0.3%, on the day. The bigger picture remains more tentative though, with the DAX still keeping near the highs for the year (under 0.2%) while the CAC 40 is holding below its own record highs (under 1.7%).