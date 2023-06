Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

This is a much welcome respite in what has been a rather rough week for European stocks. Despite the gains, both the CAC 40 and IBEX have cracked below their respective 100-day moving averages this week and are keeping below that. US futures are marginally higher at the moment, so overall sentiment is still very much hanging in the balance.