Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

This comes as US futures are also keeping higher so far today, with tech stocks continuing to shine. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% currently. Dow futures are up 0.1% only. That said, a lot can still change before the end of the day as all eyes are on the US CPI data later today.