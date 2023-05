Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

As such, even with markets being open in Europe, liquidity conditions are likely to be thinner during the session. The mood here mirrors the optimism seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% at the moment. In case you missed the weekend headlines, the US debt ceiling deal was done here.