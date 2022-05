Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

There isn't much in the gains above as the changes are relatively light to start the session. The overall risk mood remains rather tentative with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.3% currently. The more cautious tone is helping to underpin the dollar and yen slightly as we get things going in European trading.