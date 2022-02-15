Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Investors are still erring towards the side of caution as we await further developments on how the Russia-Ukraine situation is going to play out. Headlines will be everything in the next 48 hours so be wary that there will be potential for rather high volatility and big swings on the news during the sessions ahead.

US futures are also keeping on the defensive with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures flat, and Dow futures down 0.2%.