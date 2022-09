Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

It's a rough look out there as the selling intensifies on the week. As mentioned here, the DAX may be looking towards the March and July lows as the next key line of support. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 27 points, or 0.7%, currently on the day.