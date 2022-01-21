Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.3%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -1.2%

Spain IBEX -1.4%

As mentioned earlier, this owes to some catch up to the late drop in Wall Street yesterday but also as the risk mood is more dour so far on the day. That said, US futures have trimmed earlier losses with S&P 500 futures now down 0.1% and Nasdaq futures down 0.5%. Dow futures are even trading up by 0.1% at the moment.

However, we've seen this story twice already this week. Will third time be the charm for dip buyers? Or will the charts underscore a deeper correction to follow for equities before the weekend comes around?