Eurostoxx -1.5%

Germany DAX -2.3%

France CAC 40 -2.1%

UK FTSE -1.2%

Spain IBEX -2.7%

The downdraft in Wall Street on Friday came after the European close, so the losses above are in part to do with that. But in general, the market mood is on a knife's edge still and that is weighing on overall sentiment for the most part. That said, US futures are exuding some calm with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures flat, and Dow futures up 0.1% currently.

In the FX space, the dollar and yen are still the main beneficiaries as we get things going on the session.