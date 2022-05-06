Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

It's going to be tough for the market mood to switch around and I don't think the US non-farm payrolls release is going to make that much of a difference honestly. We all know that labour market conditions are tight and the main focus now is all about inflation. A softer number isn't going to derail the Fed - not this early on in the cycle at least - so there's that to consider.

Elsewhere, US futures are also starting to show some nerves with S&P 500 futures now down 0.3%.