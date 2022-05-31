Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

The French Q1 GDP data and May inflation figures won't add to much comfort on the day, with questions now being asked as to whether the economy is already in recession. We'll have the Eurozone consumer inflation figures coming up later and they are poised for an upside surprise. That will keep the pressure on the ECB as inflation continues to run rampant.

But is the window closing for central banks as recession/stagflation risks continue to rise? That will be a key debate in the weeks ahead surely, especially with the kind of data we are seeing like today.