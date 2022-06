Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

This mostly mirrors the mood in US futures, which are nudged lower as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.9% at the moment.

As for overall sentiment in European stocks, the bond market remains a key spot to watch. Italy 10-year yields are little changed on the day though, keeping at 3.91% as traders are still processing the ECB's efforts to combat fragmentation risks.