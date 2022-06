Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.7%

France CAC 40 -1.7%

UK FTSE -1.5%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

The heavy drop came as US futures also fell earlier, with S&P 500 futures now down 1.3% on the day. Equities are very much undoing the good work from last week and that's a reminder that the outlook is still extremely challenging for the time being.