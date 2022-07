Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

This comes as US futures are also struggling with S&P 500 futures down 0.9% on the day. It's shaping up to be another poor session for risk trades in general and with a long weekend coming up in the US, there might be little appetite to go chasing a turnaround until the new week comes along.