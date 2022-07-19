Eurostoxx -0.9%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

European indices were spared the afternoon selling in US equities yesterday, which came after a report on Apple planning to slow hiring and spending. In any case, the ongoing concerns about a gas crisis in the region is also not really comforting for the outlook and that will be a key factor to watch in the weeks/months ahead.

The extremely hot weather in Europe right now isn't helping with conserving energy resources whatsoever as well.