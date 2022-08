Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

This mirrors the negative tones from US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.6% currently. Wall Street faced a rout on Friday and it is keeping the risk mood on the defensive as we get into the new week. The takeaway in markets from Jackson is that the Fed will keep a strong resolve in fighting inflation, so that is weighing on risk trades while underpinning the dollar.