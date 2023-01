Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

This comes as we see US futures also hold a touch lower, with S&P 500 futures down 8 points, or 0.2%, currently. The retreat in Europe comes after we saw a fall in Wall Street yesterday as well, with some late selling hitting. The overall market mood is more cautious and tentative for now, as we await remarks from Fed chair Powell later in the day.