Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

It's a rough look as US futures are also tilted lower, with S&P 500 futures now down 25 points, or 0.6%, on the day. This comes as investors brace for the central bank bonanza later this week and European indices will not be helped by the Spanish inflation data earlier here.