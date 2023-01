Prior +5.7%

HICP +5.8% vs +4.7% y/y expected

Prior +5.5%

If this is any indication, it is a major dent to hopes that inflation pressures are abating in the European region. Not only did the annual readings for January come in higher than December for Spain, the core reading is seen up to +7.5% y/y this month from +7.0% y/y in December.